เปิดราคา Trade In สมาร์ทโฟน 5 แบรนด์ดัง

ชวนสำรวจราคา Trade-In แลกสมาร์ทโฟนเครื่องเก่าเป็นเครื่องใหม่ ประจำเดือน ก.พ. 2567 จาก 5 แบรนด์ดัง “iPhone-Samsung-Huawei-OPPO-Xiaomi”
วันที่ 5 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567 ผู้สื่อข่าว “ประชาชาติธุรกิจ” รายงานว่า ในการซื้อสมาร์ทโฟนเครื่องใหม่แต่ละครั้ง ผู้บริโภคย่อมมองหาโปรโมชั่น หรือข้อเสนอที่สร้างความคุ้มค่าให้กับตัวเองมากที่สุด ซึ่งหนึ่งในข้อเสนอยอดนิยม คือการ Trade-In หรือการนำเครื่องเก่ามาประเมินมูลค่าและใช้เป็นส่วนต่างในการซื้อเครื่องใหม่
“ประชาชาติธุรกิจ” รวบรวมข้อมูลราคารับซื้อคืนสมาร์ทโฟนแต่ละรุ่นในระดับเกรด A ณ เดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2567 จาก iStudio มาสรุปไว้ดังนี้
iPhone
- iPhone 11 (4GB/64GB) 5,700 บาท
- iPhone 11 Pro (4GB/64GB) 7,200 บาท
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (4GB/64GB) 9,500 บาท
- iPhone 12 mini (4GB/64GB) 6,500 บาท
- iPhone 12 (4GB/64GB) 8,700 บาท
- iPhone 12 Pro (6GB/128GB) 11,600 บาท
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (6GB/128GB) 14,600 บาท
- iPhone 13 mini (4GB/128GB) 8,000 บาท
- iPhone 13 (4GB/128GB) 11,400 บาท
- iPhone 13 Pro (6GB/128GB) 15,300 บาท
- iPhone 13 Pro Max (6GB/128GB) 18,400 บาท
- iPhone 14 (6GB/128GB) 15,000 บาท
- iPhone 14 Plus (6GB/128GB) 16,500 บาท
- iPhone 14 Pro (6GB/128GB) 20,200 บาท
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (6GB/128GB) 23,500 บาท
- iPhone 15 128GB 20,000 บาท
- iPhone 15 Plus 128GB 23,900 บาท
- iPhone 15 Pro 128GB 27,500 บาท
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB 35,000 บาท
Samsung
- Galaxy S21 5G (8GB/128GB) 3,500 บาท
- Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (8GB/128GB) 4,200 บาท
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (12GB/128GB) 6,600 บาท
- Galaxy S22 5G (8GB/128GB) 6,800 บาท
- Galaxy S22+ 5G (8GB/128GB) 8,000 บาท
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (8GB/128GB) 11,000 บาท
- Galaxy S23 (8GB/128GB) 10,500 บาท
- Galaxy S23+ (8GB/256GB) 13,300 บาท
- Galaxy S23 Ultra (8GB/256GB) 17,100 บาท
- Galaxy Fold (12GB/512GB) 2,800 บาท
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (12GB/256GB) 5,500 บาท
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12GB/256GB) 8,100 บาท
- Galaxy Z Fold4 (12GB/256GB) 15,000 บาท
- Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB/256GB) 22,000 บาท
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G (8GB/256GB) 2,800 บาท
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (8GB/128GB) 3,700 บาท
- Galaxy Z Flip4 (8GB/128GB) 7,000 บาท
- Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB/256GB) 14,000 บาท
Huawei
- Mate 10 (4GB/64GB) 800 บาท
- Mate 10 Pro (6GB/128GB) 800 บาท
- Mate 20 (6GB/64GB) 600 บาท
- Mate 20 Pro (6GB/128GB) 1,700 บาท
- Mate 20X (6GB/128GB) 1,300 บาท
- Mate 30 (6GB/128GB) 1,500 บาท
- Mate 30 5G (6GB/128GB) 2,000 บาท
- Mate 30 Pro (8GB/128GB) 2,300 บาท
- Mate 30 Pro 5G (8GB/128GB) 2,900 บาท
- Mate 40 (8GB/128GB) 5,200 บาท
- Mate 40 Pro (8GB/128GB) 4,400 บาท
- Mate 50 (8GB/128GB) 7,200 บาท
- Mate 50 Pro (8GB/128GB) 10,000 บาท
OPPO
- Find N2 Flip (8GB/256GB) 6,400 บาท
- Find N3 (16GB/512GB) 23,600 บาท
- Find N3 Flip (12GB/256GB) 14,900 บาท
- Reno7 5G (8GB/128GB) 3,400 บาท
- Reno7 Pro 5G (8GB/256GB) 4,200 บาท
- Reno8 5G (8GB/128GB) 3,800 บาท
- Reno8 Pro 5G (8GB/256GB) 6,200 บาท
- Reno10 (8GB/128GB) 4,700 บาท
- Reno10 Pro (12GB/256GB) 6,100 บาท
Xiaomi
- Mi 10 5G (8GB/128GB) 1,300 บาท
- Mi 11 (8GB/128GB) 3,600 บาท
- Mi 11 Pro (8GB/128GB) 4,500 บาท
- Mi 11 Ultra (8GB/256GB) 5,800 บาท
- Xiaomi 12 (8GB/128GB) 5,500 บาท
- 12T (8GB/128GB) 4,600 บาท
- 12T Pro (8GB/128GB) 6,000 บาท
- Xiaomi 13 (8GB/128GB) 11,900 บาท
- 13T (8GB/256GB) 5,000 บาท
- 13T Pro (12GB/256GB) 7,000 บาท
อย่างไรก็ตาม การประเมินราคา Trade In ของสมาร์ทโฟนแต่ละรุ่นขึ้นอยู่กับดุลพินิจของผู้ทำการประเมินโดยอาศัยเกณฑ์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับความสมบูรณ์ เช่น สภาพของตัวเครื่อง ความลื่นไหลในการใช้งาน เป็นต้น