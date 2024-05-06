เปิดราคา Trade In “iPad” ก่อนเปิดตัวรุ่นใหม่ ลดสูงสุด 23,200 บาท

ชวนสำรวจราคา Trade In แลก “iPad” เครื่องเก่าเป็นเครื่องใหม่ ประจำเดือน เม.ย. 2567 ก่อนที่ยักษ์ “Apple” จะเปิดตัว iPad Pro และ iPad Air รุ่นใหม่วันที่ 7 พ.ค. 2567
วันที่ 6 พฤษภาคม 2567 ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานว่า วันที่ 7 พ.ค. 2567 ยักษ์ “แอปเปิล” (Apple) จะจัดงานเปิดตัวสินค้าใหม่โดยใช้ชื่อว่า “Let Loose” ซึ่งสาวกแอปเปิลสามารถรับชมการถ่ายทอดสดได้ทางเว็บไซต์และยูทูบ (YouTube) ของ Apple เวลา 21.00 น. (เวลาไทย)
ทั้งนี้ สินค้าไฮไลต์ที่คาดว่าจะเปิดตัวในงานนี้ คือ iPad Pro และ iPad Air รุ่นใหม่ หลังว่างเว้นจากการอัพเดตไลน์อัพผลิตภัณฑ์ในกลุ่ม iPad ไปกว่า 18 เดือน รวมถึงหลายฝ่ายยังคาดว่า Apple จะเปิดตัว Apple Pencil และ Magic Keyboard เวอร์ชั่นอัพเกรดด้วย
ในขณะเดียวกันเมื่อ iPad รุ่นใหม่ใกล้เปิดตัว หลายคนคงมีแผนที่จะอัพเกรดอุปกรณ์ของตนเอง โดยเฉพาะการเข้าร่วมโปรแกรม “เก่าแลกใหม่” (Trade In) หรือนำส่วนต่างของเครื่องรุ่นเก่ามาซื้อเครื่องรุ่นใหม่ในราคาที่ถูกลง
“ประชาชาติธุรกิจ” รวบรวมข้อมูลราคารับซื้อคืน iPad แต่ละรุ่นในระดับเกรด A ณ เดือนเมษายน 2567 จาก iStudio มาสรุปไว้ดังนี้
iPad Pro
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi 256GB 15,000 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi 512GB 15,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi 1TB 16,000 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi 2TB 16,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB 16,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB 17,000 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB 17,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2022, 4th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB 18,000 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi 256GB 17,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi 512GB 18,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi 1TB 18,800 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi 2TB 19,200 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB 21,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB 22,500 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB 22,800 บาท
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022, 6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB 23,200 บาท
iPad Air
- iPad Air 3 Wi-Fi (A2152) 64GB 2,000 บาท
- iPad Air 3 Wi-Fi (A2152) 256GB 2,300 บาท
- iPad Air 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2123 / A2153 / A2154) 64GB 2,500 บาท
- iPad Air 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2123 / A2153 / A2154) 256GB 2,800 บาท
- iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi (A2316) 64GB 6,800 บาท
- iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi (A2316) 256GB 7,700 บาท
- iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2324, A2325, A2072) 64GB 7,900 บาท
- iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2324, A2325, A2072) 256GB 8,400 บาท
- iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi (A2588) 64GB 8,300 บาท
- iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi (A2588) 256GB 8,800 บาท
- iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2589, A2591) 64GB 9,000 บาท
- iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2589, A2591) 256GB 9,500 บาท
iPad
- iPad 8 Wi-Fi (A2270) 32GB 3,100 บาท
- iPad 8 Wi-Fi (A2270) 128GB 3,600 บาท
- iPad 8 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2428, A2429, A2430) 32GB 3,400 บาท
- iPad 8 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2428, A2429, A2430) 128GB 3,900 บาท
- iPad 9 Wi-Fi (A2602) 64GB 3,600 บาท
- iPad 9 Wi-Fi (A2602) 256GB 4,300 บาท
- iPad 9 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2603 / A2604 / A2605) 64GB 4,800 บาท
- iPad 9 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2603 / A2604 / A2605) 256GB 5,600 บาท
- iPad 10 Wi-Fi 64GB 5,800 บาท
- iPad 10 Wi-Fi 256GB 6,300 บาท
- iPad 10 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2757 / A2777) 64GB 7,000 บาท
- iPad 10 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2757 / A2777) 256GB 7,500 บาท
iPad mini
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi (A1538) 64GB 1,700 บาท
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi (A1538) 128GB 1,800 บาท
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A1550) 64GB 1,900 บาท
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A1550) 128GB 2,100 บาท
- iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi (A2133) 64GB 2,900 บาท
- iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi (A2133) 256GB 3,400 บาท
- iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2124 / A2126 / A2125) 64GB 3,700 บาท
- iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2124 / A2126 / A2125) 256GB 4,200 บาท
- iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi (A2567) 64GB 6,600 บาท
- iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi (A2567) 256GB 7,400 บาท
- iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2568 / A2569) 64GB 8,400 บาท
- iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular (A2568 / A2569) 256GB 8,500 บาท
อย่างไรก็ตาม การประเมินราคา Trade In ของ iPad แต่ละรุ่นขึ้นอยู่กับดุลพินิจของผู้ทำการประเมินโดยอาศัยเกณฑ์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับความสมบูรณ์ เช่น สภาพของตัวเครื่อง ความลื่นไหลในการใช้งาน เป็นต้น